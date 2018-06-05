Remembering Kate Spade, fashion’s witty accessories doyenne

My first Kate Spade handbag was a fake. I bought it on Canal Street during my first visit to New York City, a mother-daughter weekend bestowed as a 16th birthday present. In my excitement I planned the weekend down to the minute, using travel guides that I checked out from the local library, but most of the trip is now a blur of pre-Google Maps cardinal confusion: a bumpy taxi ride in search of Ethiopian food; a brief glimpse of the World Trade Center; and a dollhouse-sized hotel room somewhere off Times Square, overlooking an air vent.

But I remember the bag. It was a worthy fake, in Kate Spade’s signature shape. Instead of black nylon, the exterior was a soft gray-and-white tweed, with fake leather straps. Walking the halls of my tony public high school in the Chicago suburbs with that bag on my shoulder, I felt both less invisible and achingly normal. It was like magic.

In the nearly 20 years since, the Kate Spade brand’s moment of primacy slowly faded, even as the colors in its designs grew brighter, preppier, more fanciful, and more bejeweled. Along the way, founding designer Kate Spade herself moved on, selling the minority stake she owned with husband, Andy Spade, in 2006 for roughly $60 million. She then left the fashion stage for nearly a decade, to raise her daughter, Bea, before returning in 2016 with a shoe and handbag line dubbed Frances Valentine in honor of her two grandfathers.

That new chapter came to an end this morning, when Spade was found dead at age 55 in her Park Avenue apartment. She had hanged herself in her bedroom and was discovered by her housekeeper, police said.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” the Spade family said in a statement. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly.”

Born Kate Brosnahan, Spade grew up in Kansas City, the fifth of six children in an Irish Catholic family. She attended Arizona State, where she met Andy. After graduating, she moved to New York and took a job at Mademoiselle magazine as an editorial assistant. By 28, she was a senior fashion editor focused on accessories—a seemingly plump post.

But frustration with magazine work prompted Andy to suggest she launch her own accessories line. She had no design experience, but she had style and a strong instinct for women’s desires. For two years, they used Andy’s salary to make sample handbags, selling bright linen versions to Barneys and attracting positive coverage in Vogue. In 1996, Spade won a CFDA award for her designs, and sales skyrocketed. Three years later, they were selling handbags in premier department stores nationwide.