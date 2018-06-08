When will Google defend democracy?

As the 2018 midterm elections approach in the U.S., Google’s power to influence undecided voters remains overshadowed by Facebook’s personal data crisis.

With respect to news, search engines are a bigger source than social media. Although an often cited 2016 Pew study found that a majority, 62%, of U.S. adults got news on social media, the devil is in the details. If you unpack that statistic, you’ll find that 18% do so “hardly ever.” Added to the 38% of Americans who “never” got news on social media, the same study suggests that social media is a negligible source of news for 56% of Americans, also a majority. Think about it: When you need to fact-check something or learn more about a topic, what do you do? You Google it. This fact is supported by a recent international survey that found that 74% of participants reported using search engines to fact-check information they found on social media. The same survey found that 68% reported that the information they found while searching was “important to influencing their decisions about voting.” What does Google think? Google’s executives rarely make public responses to critiques of its search system. But in 2015, my colleague Robert Epstein published an article in Politico–entitled “How Google Could Rig the 2016 Election“–and that did the trick. Google’s head of search at the time, Amit Singhal, responded with his own article, calling Epstein a conspiracy theorist, stating that “there is absolutely no truth to Epstein’s hypothesis that Google could work secretly to influence election outcomes” and that “Google has never ever re-ranked search results on any topic (including elections) to manipulate user sentiment.” Singhal’s first claim is hard to believe, unless you dismiss our research, our replication, and the independent research built on our findings. Search engines do have the capacity to shift people’s opinions, including who to vote for. His second claim, that Google “never ever re-ranked search results,” also doesn’t quite hold up: The EU recently fined the company U.S. $2.7 billion for ranking its own services higher in search results than its competitors. Defending democracy Another one of the Judiciary Committee’s questions to Google also struck a chord with me: “How do you monitor the ability of foreign entities to influence and interfere with U.S. elections?”

