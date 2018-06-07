Virgil Abloh’s Ikea rug is printed with an actual Ikea receipt

Ikea: furniture maker or art house? The company’s new rug, a product of its Markerad collaboration with American fashion designer and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, is worthy of Duchamp. The self-referential piece looks like an Ikea receipt, right down to the torn edges.

The rug was just introduced at Ikea’s Democratic Design Days, a showcase of the Swedish company’s design and product development collaborations. The projects include collaborations with corporations like Adidas and Lego, as well as some unexpected individual designers like perfume creator Ben Gorham and glass and ceramics artist Per B Sundberg.

The Markerad collection, which will only be available for a limited time starting in 2019, doesn’t only include this surreal rug–which, quite honestly, I really want–but a number of furniture items as well. Abloh–who is a fashion designer, architecture graduate, and a DJ, as well as the new men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton–says that he wanted to do a lot more than just design yet another chair or a table. “Given how tremendous this opportunity is, I’m not content to just make another chair,” he says in a statement. Instead, he tried to subvert those traditional objects into something unexpected–like the receipt rug. “It’s about elevating the anonymous, everyday icons that we use without noticing, when we put a doorstop on one of the legs of an ordinary chair we create something unexpected,” Abloh explains in Ikea’s Democratic Design Days site.

His other pieces include a daybed, a table, and a glass cabinet that’s transparent on both sides (so you, and everyone else, can see your mess right away). Don’t hide your stuff, he says, just show it to the world to announce who you are. I only wish each of the receipt rugs could be custom printed with the contents of your entire shopping cart. Tyler Durden would approve.