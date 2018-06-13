This smokeless grill makes me want to spend summer on the beach

I love to cook directly over flame –the sparks, the light, the heat, the smell, the crackling sound. But like most people, I’m not a fan of smoke getting in my eyes. BioLite’s latest release, the FirePit, promises to provide all of the good stuff and almost none of the smoke.

The company claims that its fire pit uses a “patented airflow technology” to create a vortex of air using an electric-powered fan and a system of microjets. Thanks to the continuous flow of air into the fire, it burns most of the fire by-product particles before they escape–somehow eliminating much of the smoke. It’s unclear exactly how this actually works, but the video shows a very significant reduction of the smoke within 30 seconds of starting the fire up. The company also claims that its system makes the burn a lot more efficient, though common sense tells me that the more oxygen you blow into a fire, the faster the wood will burn out.

The Biolite FirePit can use both wood–four standard firewood logs–or charcoal. The fan that feeds the flames can be controlled with a phone app via Bluetooth so you can control its size remotely, although it also has manual controls built in, as well as a USB port that allows you to charge any device (just don’t leave your iPhone too close to the fire). The burning chamber is made of a metal mesh that allows a full 360-degree view of the fire from every angle. And, most importantly for me, it comes with a grill accessory to cook on.