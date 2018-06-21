The untold story of the iconic Rosie the Riveter poster

Seventy-five years ago, Norman Rockwell’s painting of Rosie the Riveter appeared on the cover of a May 1943 issue of the Saturday Evening Post.

Many might have been already aware of the fictional Rosie from the radio. A year earlier, she made her first appearance in a nationally broadcast song. Now she was appearing on newsstands and millions of doorsteps across the country.

Yet today, when people hear “Rosie the Riveter,” Rockwell’s painting isn’t the one that comes to mind.

Instead, it’s J. Howard Miller’s depiction of Rosie–flexing, wearing a red bandana, accompanied by the words “We Can Do It!”–that we associate with the World War II cultural icon.

Beyoncé has posted it on Instagram, Hillary Clinton used it in her presidential campaigns, and a host of consumer goods, from coffee mugs to magnets, are plastered with Miller’s version of Rosie. All use it to send a message of female empowerment.

But out of the many iterations of Rosie the Riveter, some may be surprised to learn that Miller’s “We Can Do It!” poster was, for a time, one of the least popular. The poster was displayed in Westinghouse factories for only a two-week period, and few Americans ever saw it during the war years.

Why were other versions of Rosie the Riveter more popular during the war? And how did this version end up becoming the Rosie we picture today?