The only Hawaiian shirt you should wear this summer

Hawaiian shirts are all the rage in menswear, but instead of tropical flowers and rum drinks, maybe they should feature something the ocean is just as known for these days: plastic.

With eight million tons of plastic that end up in the world’s oceans each year (or a nauseating five grocery bags full of plastic per every foot of coastline), the nonprofit activist group Parley for the Oceans, along with Corona, launched a clever campaign to raise awareness during your next luau. It’s a series of Hawaiian shirts that look typical at first until, upon closer inspection, you see that the serene ocean life is trapped inside plastic cups, bottles, and six-pack ties. The waters are polluted, and the celebratory shirt becomes an indictment of mankind’s dirty footprint.

It’s sort of a downer for sure, but it’s a fashionable downer. Much like Lacoste’s endangered species prints, which swapped Lacoste’s famous alligator for animals on the brink of extinction, these vibrant button downs are a conversation piece by design–blending in perfectly at social events until, inevitably, someone looks a little closer and then they don’t.

If that’s the sort of buzzkill you’d like to bring to your next party, the shirts went on sale here for $69 earlier this month (with all proceeds going to Parley for the Oceans), but unfortunately, they’re currently sold out.