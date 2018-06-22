Artists and illustrators respond to Trump’s immigration policies

Days after Trump signed an executive order to end family separation , in response to immense public backlash, thousands of children remain in custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with a cruel and increasingly uncertain future of if, and how, they’ll be reunited with their asylum-seeking parents. The parents are being detained and prosecuted as criminals for unauthorized immigration under the administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy. As of yesterday, the Trump administration’s message, sprawled clear as day and quite literally against the back of Melania Trump , was that the Trump administration could not care less.

In the face of this unspeakable human rights atrocity, artists and designers have begun to post powerful visuals in response: a voice to the chorus of outrage and dismay felt around the world, across borders, and to the thousands of children who remain defenseless in federal detention camps. From covers of TIME and the New Yorker to illustrations by independent artists, students—some as young as in the eighth grade–and even the actor Jim Carrey, here are a few striking visuals that have surfaced the past week. We’ll update this collection as additional coverage and illustrative commentary surfaces in the following days. Share with us what you’ve seen at CoDTips@fastcompany.com.

Illustrator Edel Rodriguez for Time:

New York–based designer Justin Teodoro: