The secret to more durable industrial design is . . . shrimp

Manmade materials always come with a catch. Take concrete. It’s impossibly strong, capable of bearing incredible loads that allow us to construct large buildings and even skyscrapers. But at the same time, it’s also quite brittle, which is why it takes nothing more than a midwestern winter to open a massive fissure in a sidewalk.

But now, researchers from Purdue and University of California Riverside have discovered a promising way to make concrete tougher–along with more durable vehicles, helmets, and even batteries. It’s a material inspired by billions of years of evolution that created the micro-architecture hidden inside crustacean shells.

“Every time we go to the lab and make materials, we do a bad job. We increase one property at the expense of another,” says Pablo Zavattieri, a faculty scholar at Lyles School of Civil Engineering. “[Instead] we’re working on one of the main design principles in nature, how to increase a material property without sacrificing other ones significantly.”

For the past decade, Zavattieri has been collaborating with University of California Riverside professor David Kisailus, studying how the biology of living creatures has constructed some of the most impressive materials on Earth. Initially, the team was studying seashells–constructed largely from calcium carbonate (just like our bones), they had impressive material properties. But then, the team came across something even better.

“Basically, as we were studying shells, we found this animal [the mantis shrimp] that can actually punch and break shells with its hammer appendage,” says Zavattieri. “We said, if the hammer can crack open these shells, we should probably study the hammer.”

Researchers learned that the exoskeletons of crustaceans like shrimp, crabs, and lobsters don’t feature any special chemical makeup to become as strong as they are. Instead, they have unique microstructures–layer upon layer of filaments that all run in a single direction–with each subsequent layer rotated slightly. Stacked, the “helicoidal” layers look something like a spiral staircase.

Mechanical engineers already use internal filaments to boost the strength of manmade materials, whether it’s the “fiber” in carbon fiber, or the rebar in concrete, we’ve developed a similar approach to crustaceans already. But what’s different in the case of these exoskeletons is that they feature layers of rotated filaments. Manmade composites generally have just their filaments running in a single direction across the entire material.