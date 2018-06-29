How the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaign got its powerful design

In the midst of what has been an incredibly upsetting week of news for many Americans, New Yorkers had a reason to rejoice as they witnessed a historic victory in the city’s 14th congressional district. First-time candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Democratic Socialist with a progressive agenda, beat out 10-term Democratic incumbent Joe Crowley in the biggest, most inspiring upset to mark this year’s primary midterm elections. Come 2019, she’ll be the youngest person to represent in the history of Congress.

Pledging to run with zero contributions from lobbyists, Ocasio-Cortez won by a 15-point margin, an especially impressive feat given that Crowley’s campaign worked with a corporate-bankrolled budget that was reportedly 18 times larger than her modest $300,000. One of the many factors contributing to Ocasio-Cortez’s spirited, grassroots-powered win? An effectively designed visual campaign.

In posters, on Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign website, and plastered on the side of an “Ocasio 2018–mobile” that made the rounds through the Bronx and Queens communities within her district, Ocasio-Cortez’s visual brand features a portrait of her center stage against a sea of deep violet-blue, her hair tied back in a low bun, with a look of undeterred gumption on her face as she looks upward and beyond, her gaze directed not at the viewer, but slightly askew and into the distance, as if to propel our attention onward to the future. Visual text-framing devices are styled as speech bubbles, symbolizing a vocal, pluralistic approach to politics. As Ocasio-Cortez says in her powerful campaign video, calling for more diverse racial, cultural, generational, and ideological representation in the face of monied, career politicians: “This race is about people versus money. They have money, we have people.”

The grassroots campaign sought to speak to a different voter base and audience–and that required a different visual language, explains Scott Starrett, 34, co-founder and creative director of the five-person graphic design firm, Tandem Design NYC, that designed the overall campaign brand and visual identity as an in-kind donation. Starrett, a close personal friend of Ocasio-Cortez, is a politically engaged designer who has previously worked with Brand New Congress and Justice Democrats–two progressive political organizations who have backed her campaign.

“Knowing Alex (we call her Sandy) personally gave us a lot to work with,” Starrett told Co.Design. “We spent countless hours discussing politics with her before she began her bid, so we knew exactly where she stood on the issues, we knew the caliber of person she was and the style of campaign she was running so it was a much easier challenge than most.” By no coincidence, Tandem’s team also falls into Ocasio-Cortez’s generational demographic; Starrett’s partner, Shaun Gillen, is 32, and the studio’s lead designer on the project, Maria Arenas, as well as colleague Carlos Dominguez, are recent 24-year-old graduates.

In crafting the visual look and feel of the campaign, Tandem’s team looked to revolutionary grassroots movements of the past, and specifically to the movements led by labor and civil rights activists like Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez–direct, refreshing visuals often made by hand and conveying a sense of cultural urgency. It was serendipitous that the defining photograph of Ocasio-Cortez, which was photographed by Jesse Korman and supplied by her volunteer team, carried “the same feeling of hope, the upward gaze to the future, to the vision of positive change,” says Arenas. “That gaze, in turn, informed the logo and typography to be set at a forward-leaning angle.”

Opting for bold lettering and a flat design treatment that forgoes drop shadows, gradients, American flag motifs, and other visual cliches, the identity intentionally avoids pretentious signifiers to refreshing effect; one might even liken the energetic campaign visuals to a local poster bill. In place of red, white, and blue, Ocasio-Cortez’s color scheme draws upon purple–a symbolic blend of the two-party system’s red and blue, also used by Brand New Congress–and yellow, as its aesthetic complement.