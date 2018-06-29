How IBM and Airbus designed a floating robot head for the ISS

In wee hours of Friday morning, SpaceX launched its latest rocket into space, destined for the International Space Station. The Falcon 9 rocket is carrying some very unique cargo: a head-shaped robot designed to assist one of the astronauts with his experiments. Think of it as Alexa, but for space.

The robot is called the Crew Interactive Mobile Companion, or CIMON for short, and it will act as an assistant to German astronaut Alexander Gerst as he carries out scientific research aboard the ISS. But CIMON, a collaboration between Airbus and IBM, is also an experiment for its makers–a test of whether a robot like CIMON will work at all, so far from the server powering its AI back on Earth, and whether its expressive interface will be effective when it comes to communication between machines and people.

CIMON presented several unique design challenges. For starters, how exactly does one design a robot assistant when most of us associate the words “space robot” with Hal from 2001: A Space Odyssey? CIMON isn’t built into the walls of the ISS, of course, and he doesn’t control the station. Instead, the designers and engineers at Airbus and IBM opted for a form factor that they believed wouldn’t be threatening: a floating head with a friendly, neutral face. And while CIMON is a bit creepy to look at, as Co.Design pointed out back when the bot was unveiled, there are a few reasons for putting a human face on the computer.

“The ball itself is wide and circular for aesthetic reasons, because you won’t be as afraid as if a cube were to fly up to you,” says Philipp Schulien, the lead systems engineer from Airbus who worked on the project. “The display itself has the exact size of a human face so it’s more natural to speak to CIMON.” That’s right–the basketball-sized AI and its face were designed to connect people, not unsettle them, and its rounded edges make the robot less likely to damage a person or piece of equipment if it accidentally runs into them.

The decision to make CIMON a ball led to an engineering challenge: Most components have sharp edges and don’t fit neatly into a spherical shape. After all, there’s a reason that vast majority of electronics are packed into rectangular boxes. To solve the issue, Schulien and his team used a 3D printer to create CIMON’s form around the electronics. The robot is also equipped with 14 fans that propel him around the interior of the European module on the ISS; like a pet dog, he’ll come when he’s called, using an internal navigation system that relies on visual markers within the module to determine the robot’s exact location.

CIMON’s main job is to help German astronaut Alexander Gerst save time while performing experiments. Right now, Gerst and his colleagues have to float back and forth between a laptop that has the experiment’s exact procedure and the lab where they’re conducting it. The idea is that the floating head can hang out with Gerst and he can ask it questions about the next step in the experiment and what tool he needs, saving him from floating to and fro. It also is equipped with three cameras that can record the experiment, eliminating the need for either another astronaut to document it or the installation of video cameras in the lab.

IBM Watson architect Matthias Biniok trained the robot’s internal AI systems on information about Gerst’s experiments, as well as external sources like Wikipedia. It can also play music, games, make small talk, and even act empathetic if an astronaut is homesick, but Biniok says that Gerst was far less interested in this fluff and really just wanted CIMON to help him be more efficient. The IBM team also had to factor in the extreme amount of noise in the ISS–they used sound clips sent by the German Space Agency to train the machine learning algorithms to recognize Gerst’s voice amid the din.