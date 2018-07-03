You can now buy one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s most iconic houses

After an extensive restoration, Frank Lloyd Wright’s famous Ennis House in Southern California is on sale for $23 million. It may seem like a lot, but it’s nothing for a classic included in the National Register of Historic Places in 1971.

Built in 1924, the temple-like home rises on a 36,000-square-foot plot in Los Feliz, one of the prettiest neighborhoods of Los Angeles, full of beautiful ravines, hills, and forests.

The 5,500-square-foot adobe house recently underwent a $17 million restoration and is one of the Mayan-style houses that Frank Lloyd Wright designed in Southern California. The residence uses Wright’s textile block design, apt given that the original owners–Charles and Mabel Ennis–had a men’s clothing store that apparently loved to throw parties. The Ennis House features 27,000 of these interlocking blocks, which were pre-cast in concrete using molds with Mayan-style reliefs. This decoration connects with the dwelling’s structure itself, which has volumes reminiscent of a Mayan temple.

The building was the fourth and largest in this style, after La Miniatura in Pasadena, and the Storer and Freeman Houses in the Hollywood Hills. If you have money to burn and want to play Deckard–the building was prominently featured in Blade Runner, as well as Black Rain and The Rocketeer–this is your new home.

If you’re interested, you can make an appointment to visit it through Hilton & Hyland and Coldwell Banker in Beverly Hills.