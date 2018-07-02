Branding luxury in a post-luxury world

What is luxury to the uber rich? No one knows anymore . It’s a concept in flux. And for no one is that truer than China’s affluent population–a group that’s sick of precious metals, but still likes to win money.

Enter the City of Dreams. It’s a partially opened, three-hotel gambling complex in Macau, with 175,000 square feet of shopping, dozens of restaurants, and a newly opened tower by Zaha Hadid. The development is building its brand by creating a new image of luxury based upon frantic creative excess and the spoils of victory, rather than old motifs of wealth.

“There are stereotypes of Vegas, and I think we have some of them for Macau, that the city itself is a little tacky sometimes,” says Richard Christiansen, the founder of Chandelier Creative. “And when it gets ‘luxury,’ that tends to mean gold and gilded.”

When Christiansen’s group was brought in to brand the City of Dreams, they were tasked with finding a new approach–to develop a luxury brand that would inspire, and even challenge, the public a bit. Of the 30 million people who visit Macau each year, 28 million are from China, most of whom are drawn to the high-stakes gambling of the resort town. The firm began researching China’s emerging affluent class, and its luxury consumer. What they found was that the design of Vegas or Macau was trapped in aging stereotypes.

For the last decade, Christiansen explains, that consumer has been treated as nouveau riche, with a sudden, endless thirst for expensive labels. Some of those habits are quite well-documented, but they’re also mellowing out. “I personally believe the mainland Chinese customer has been spoken down to, in terms of what the world thinks they’re like creatively,” says Christiansen. “I think what you’re finding now is that the taste level has evolved radically and dramatically in the last five years. You see it in the way they’re buying fashion, and creating their own brands. Gone are the days we can speak of Chinese consumers as gaudy. The over-the-top aesthetic is a very old and outdated way of thinking about them.” Indeed, Chinese millennials don’t even want gold jewelry anymore.

The City of Dreams brand created as a result is a multi-tiered, mixed-media onslaught filled with Chinese celebrities photographed by celebrated fashion photographer Nick Knight. It can be difficult to deconstruct at first pass, but that’s part of the point. It’s supposed to open the visitor up to new experiences, and evolve upon each subsequent visit.

The core brand is a letter mark reading COD. Its font looks like it could be printed on a handbag, but behind it Chandelier layers everything from computer-generated, net art-like shapes to intensely sensual video. The idea, Christiansen says, is to evoke “energy.”