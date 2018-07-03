Meet 4 design heroes who are defending democracy online

Design is a political act –and it can be patriotic, too. In recent years, designers and researchers have played a leading role in defending the integrity of digital platforms so they’re not driven by racist, biased algorithms or overwhelmed by misinformation. A great way to show love of country this Fourth of July is to get to know the people who are fighting to uphold the United States’ core values. Here are four defenders of digital democracy–and the crucial work they’re doing in the name of equality, fairness, citizenship, and facts.

Joy Buolamwini: Exposing facial recognition systems for their hidden bias

Algorithms are biased when their underlying data is biased. Joy Buolamwini, the founder of the Algorithmic Justice League and a researcher at MIT Media Lab is showing just how racially biased facial recognition algorithms are–which could have dire consequences for men and women with dark-skinned faces when it comes to policing and surveillance. As cops pair security cameras with flawed facial recognition software that has trouble distinguishing between people of color, there’s a greater chance that innocent people will be caught up in a broken criminal justice system.

The project, called Gender Shades, establishes a new way of benchmarking existing facial recognition systems from companies like IBM and Microsoft by testing for accuracy in four different groups: male light-skinned faces, female light-skinned faces, male dark-skinned faces, and female dark-skinned faces. Buolamwini found that in the case of IBM’s algorithm, the accuracy gap between light-skinned men and dark-skinned women is 34.4%. (IBM did its own analysis and found an accuracy gap that was far smaller in the software’s newest version. The company says it’s also working to address problems of bias more generally.) By bringing such problems to companies’ attention, Buolamwini forces them to develop better, more equitable technology while exposing the threats biased algorithms pose to people’s civil liberties.

Cathy O’Neil: Testing algorithms for their truth

Similar to Buolamwini, writer, mathematician, and activist Cathy O’Neil is working to find the data-driven biases that can make an algorithm unfair and inaccurate for certain populations of people. O’Neil is most famous for her book Weapons of Math Destruction, which documents the real harm that poorly designed algorithms can cause. She recently launched a consultancy that certifies companies’ algorithms as accurate, unbiased, and fair–and so far has certified several companies, including startup Rentlogic. But O’Neil is just getting started, and she hopes her services will inspire both companies and the public to take a more active interest in understanding how algorithms impact people’s lives.

However, O’Neil maintains that her consultancy is no replacement for regulations, and plans to work on convincing lawmakers that algorithmic bias is a real problem that requires legislation. (After all, no company that’s using algorithms for ill would ever come to her voluntarily.) At a time when more companies are integrating AI into products we use everyday, O’Neil’s work is a much-needed approach to tackling a real threat to people’s lives and livelihoods.